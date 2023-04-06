Coastguard and RNLI release dramatic rescue footage of a lone yachtsman

Coastguard and RNLI release dramatic rescue footage of a lone yachtsman

Video Team

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution and HM Coastguard have released dramatic rescue footage as a lone yachtsman was rescued in 50mph winds. The sailor on the 12-metre yacht issued a distress call after getting into trouble in the severe weather last Friday (31 March), approximately 14 miles north-west of Hartland on the north Devon coast. Two RNLI volunteer crews from Appledore and Clovelly and the Coastguard helicopter from Newquay were needed to complete the rescue. Appledore’s all-weather lifeboat crew launched at 4.40am into darkness and Gale Force 9 conditions – including 6-metre-high waves. The yacht’s sails were completely torn but, despite the terrible conditions, Appledore’s crew managed to attach a tow rope to the yacht with the aim of reaching the shelter of Bideford Bay.

