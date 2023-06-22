Coast Guard searching for Titan ‘where noises have been heard’ beneath the surface

Experts are searching for a missing submersible in the area where noises have been heard beneath the surface, the US Coast Guard confirmed. Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters in Boston on Wednesday the cause of the noises in the North Atlantic was still unconfirmed and the effort to find the five missing people aboard the Titan was still “a rescue mission”. The vessel lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

