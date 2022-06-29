Climate protestors glue themselves to painting in Glasgow art gallery

Sunday World Video Team

Protesters from Just Stop Oil glue themselves to the frame of a painting at Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow. Two demonstrators from the group attached themselves to Horatio McCulloch’s My Heart Is In The Highlands. They also spray-painted their logo on the walls and floor of the building.

Latest News