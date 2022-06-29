Climate protesters glue themselves to painting in Glasgow art gallery

Climate protesters from Just Stop Oil have glued themselves to the frame of a painting in an art gallery. The demonstrators, who are opposed to new oil and gas extraction, also sprayed their logo on to the walls and floor of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow. The painting on the first floor of the gallery is a 19th-century landscape by Horatio McCulloch called My Heart’s In The Highlands. Just Stop Oil, which has previously carried out protests at oil terminals and the UK Government offices in Edinburgh, said it is calling for art institutions to join the group in “civil resistance” against climate change.