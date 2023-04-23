Chris Pratt describes filming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 as ‘real challenge’
Chris Pratt said his character in the final instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy is more emotional which was a “real challenge” to act but he “loved the opportunity to try to do something different”. The third film in the Marvel franchise will see the return of Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff as well as Vin Diesel as animated tree-man Groot.
