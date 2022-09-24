Cherry Orchard is ‘on the edge of the abyss’ in wake of Garda ramming, councillor says

‘This community is at a tipping point. It can go over into the abyss or we can turn it around’

A local councillor has warned that the Dublin community where a Garda car was rammed by joyriders last week is on the tipping point of falling into the abyss.

Speaking at the scene of the terrifying incident on Cherry Orchard Avenue, Sinn Fein’s Daithí Doolan said immediate intervention on the highest level is needed if the entire neighbourhood is be prevented from becoming a no-go area.

“This community is at a tipping point,” he told Sunday World at the scene. “It can go over into the abyss or we can turn it around.”

Cllr Doolan was speaking ahead of a meeting with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee that was taking place in the area later that afternoon.