Chelsea will respect Anthony Barry’s ambition if he wants to join Bayern Munich

Chelsea will respect Anthony Barry’s ambition if he wants to join Bayern Munich

Video Team

Chelsea will respect coach Anthony Barry’s aspirations should he opt to join Bayern Munich, but any move could be delayed amidst the possibility of the teams meeting in the Champions League semi-final, according to Graham Potter.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News