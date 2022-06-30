Chelsea Clinton ‘angry and distressed' at Roe v Wade overturning

Chelsea Clinton, the only child of former US president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton, has described feeling “full of incandescent rage” following the Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights in the United States. The Supreme Court last week ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling. Anti-abortion campaigners have hailed the move, while the pro-choice lobby have opposed it. US President Joe Biden described it as “a tragic error” and urged states to enact laws to allow the procedure. On Wednesday evening there was applause at an Our Place In Space event at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast as Ms Chelsea described her anger.