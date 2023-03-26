She and Charlie became fast friends following his motor neurone disease diagnosis in 2021

Charlie Bird talks about the influence activist Vicky Phelan had on his life, as his health takes turn “for the worse.”

He has asked his followers to join him in honouring his late friend Vicky Phelan on the anniversary of his Climb With Charlie fundraising hike.

The cervical cancer campaigner died aged 48 surrounded by her family at Milford Hospice in Limerick in November.

She and Charlie became fast friends following his motor neurone disease diagnosis in 2021 and had planned to climb Croagh Patrick together last April to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.