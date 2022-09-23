Charlie Bird posts emotional video as he receives the Freedom of Wicklow
Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team
Charlie Bird has said he is honoured to follow in Katie Taylor’s footsteps as he is set to receive the Freedom of Wicklow.
The RTE legend also thanked the public for their help raising funds in an emotional video posted on his Twitter account,
