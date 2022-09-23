flying high | 

Charlie Bird posts emotional video as he receives the Freedom of Wicklow

Charlie Bird set to receive the Freedom of Wicklow

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Charlie Bird has said he is honoured to follow in Katie Taylor’s footsteps as he is set to receive the Freedom of Wicklow.

The RTE legend also thanked the public for their help raising funds in an emotional video posted on his Twitter account,

