Chaos at Heathrow as airport faces baggage backlog

Heathrow has asked airlines to cancel 10% of their flights today as the airport faces a baggage backlog. Problems with the baggage system have left hundreds of travellers waiting hours to retrieve their luggage, with no explanation from staff.

