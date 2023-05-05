‘Challenging operation’ removing dead fin whale from beach, says council

Contractors are hoping they can remove the carcass of a 55ft (17m) fin whale which was washed up on a popular tourist beach without having to cut it up. The 30-tonne animal was spotted getting into difficulties in the sea at Bridlington, East Yorkshire, and died on Tuesday. Since then, the huge carcass has become a macabre tourist attraction with families coming down to look and people taking selfies with the carcass.