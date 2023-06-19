Celtic have announced the return of Brendan Rodgers as manager

Celtic have announced the return of Brendan Rodgers as manager on a three-year contract. Rodgers replaces Ange Postecoglou four years and four months after his sudden departure to Leicester after winning seven out of seven domestic trophies with the Hoops.

