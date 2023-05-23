CCTV shows police vehicle following bike ahead of fatal crash in Cardiff that killed two teenagers

CCTV shows police vehicle following bike ahead of fatal crash in Cardiff that killed two teenagers

South Wales Police have received CCTV footage that shows a police vehicle following a bike ahead of a serious collision that killed two teenagers in Cardiff and sparked a riot.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News