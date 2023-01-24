CCTV shows intruders outside home of Mark Cavendish

A man has been found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home. Intruders wearing balaclavas broke into their home in Ongar, Essex at about 2.30am on November 27 2021 and threatened to stab the athlete, a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard. They took items including two Richard Mille watches with a combined value of £700,000.

