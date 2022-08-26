CCTV shows dog smashing door to pieces after failing to see glass

CCTV shows dog smashing door to pieces after failing to see glass

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

A dog gave itself a fright when it ran straight into a glass door, smashing it to pieces. CCTV captured in Kuwait shows a dog running straight into a glass door. The animal accidentally smashes the door to pieces, before running away in shock.

