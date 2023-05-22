CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin
CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin
Popular Videos
WATCH | Shocking footage shows gunman open fire at Tallaght house as children cycle past
CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin
Man viciously assaulted while sitting in his car in Enniscorthy
Phillip Schofield to step down from This Morning with ‘immediate effect’
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
exclusive | John O’Shea: Too many teams have played into Erling Haaland’s hands
WEEDED OUT | Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €2,840,000 from vehicle at Dublin Port
TRAGEDY | Renewed appeal for info after death of boy (15) in Laois quad bike accident
CRIME WORLD | Episode 284: The story of 'Doomsday Mother' Lori Vallow and husband Chad Daybell
'DETERIORATING' | False rape accuser Sonya Egan issues DNR order after going on hunger strike
GARDA PROBE | Teenager charged in connection to car thefts in Kildare and Carlow
Plane flips over after crash-landing on popular Northern Ireland beach
WING AND A PRAYER | Plane flips upside down after landing on Derry beach
CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin
LATEST | Abuse survivor suing jailed paedophile teacher Cian Cooney
More Videos
Phillip Schofield to step down from This Morning with ‘immediate effect’
Sinn Fein emerges as largest party at end of marathon council elections count
Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally discuss their friendship on RTE's Late Late show
'I think we could do better on the communication side Tánaiste Michael Martin speaks on recent events within Irish communities on RTE's Late Late show
Man viciously assaulted while sitting in his car in Enniscorthy
Man living in Dublin tent worried for his life after anti-asylum protest
gracious | Rory McIlroy salutes LIV golfer Brooks Koepka as he wins fifth major
keano verdict | Roy Keane compares Man United’s Treble winners with Man City’s champions
WATCH | Shocking footage shows gunman open fire at Tallaght house as children cycle past
Made In Jel-sea | Vogue Williams ‘jealous’ as husband Spencer Matthews attends Jamie Laing’s wedding in Spain
TRAGEDY | Thirteen-year-old boy dies in Mayo after tractor he was driving overturns
Amazing | Double amputee climber makes history on Mount Everest
'Struggle' | ‘I don’t want anyone tormenting me, I want peace’ – life in Ireland’s oldest Traveller site
LATEST | Woman (21) who died after being hit by garda car in Donegal is named locally
italian job | Gardaí seek info from Kinahan Cartel partner turned supergrass after Dubai extradition
Ongoing case | Loyalist bandsman facing UDA charge either ‘a guinea pig or scapegoat’, court told
PLAYING A CART’ | Irish country fan enjoys wedding of her dreams … backstage at Nathan Carter show
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed