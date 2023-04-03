CCTV footage showing John Watson before setting fire to hospital

Footage released by Lincolnshire Police of hospital patient John Watson, wearing a distinctive jacket with Elvis on the back. He is shown on CCTV prowling the hospital's corridors, before he emerges from the MRI room where he set the fire as alarms are triggered and smoke starts filling the wing. Watson was jailed at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday for causing £1.9 million worth of damage after starting a fire in an accident and emergency ward at Lincoln County Hospital on March 29 last year.