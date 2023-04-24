CCTV footage released in trial of David Boyd

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering a seven-year-old girl in 1992 have seen an artist’s sketch of a suspect and photos of the defendant at the time. Newcastle Crown Court has also been shown grainy CCTV footage of what prosecutors say is David Boyd, then aged 25, walking with Nikki Allan to the scene where she was hit with a brick and stabbed 37 times. Boyd, now 55, of Chesterton Court, Stockton, Teesside, is alleged to have murdered the schoolgirl in a derelict building near the flats where they lived separately in Hendon, Sunderland.