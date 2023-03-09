CCTV footage of woman disposing of items after beating her friend to death with hammer

CCTV footage released by the Police service of Northern Ireland shows Svetlana Svedova, 47, disposing of items in a bin after murdering her friend Ludmila Poletelova, 61, with a claw hammer in Lodge Court, Limavady, in April 2021. Ms Svedova will spend at least 16 years in prison for the murder. She pleaded guilty to the murder in December last year.