CCTV footage captures three cars colliding with garden wall in ‘matter of weeks’

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) need to “get the hint” over additional safety measures on a problematic stretch of road in Co Down, a local MLA has said.

SDLP representative Colin McGrath took to Twitter to make the call for extra measures on the Bonecastle Road near Downpatrick.

Mr McGrath shared a video showing a number of cars colliding with the wall of a property alongside the road, with damage being caused to both the property and the vehicles involved.

The footage shows an initial collision – time stamped 11.23am on July 15 – causing damage to the garden wall at the property, before a second clip shows another car losing control and swerving to avoid the wall, ending up in a ditch across the road.

A third clip shows a red vehicle losing control on the same stretch, again colliding with the wall and losing the car’s bumper before coming to a stop on the road as steam billows from under the bonnet.

The time stamp on the final clip shows the incident occurring at 7.49pm on Sunday July 30.

"I’ve been trying to convince the Department for Infrastructure that we need additional safety measures on the Bonecastle Road. When will they get the hint?” tweeted Mr McGrath.

Grandmother Maria Dagens, who lives at the property, last week warned someone was “going to be killed” on the road if drivers did not slow down.

There have been 14 accidents in the past year alone since a sweeping bend near the Dagen family home was realigned.

"We built the wall to protect our home but it has been damaged so many times by people driving too fast. If they don’t slow down, someone is going to be killed and I don’t want it to be my grandchildren,” she told the Down Recorder.

"Cars travelling from the Ballydugan Road junction are literally flying along the road and when they get to the bend the drivers lose control and crash. This has to stop and people need to slow down or there will be a fatality.

"Three drivers have crashed into our property in as many weeks and we simply cannot afford to keep rebuilding the wall at the front of our home as it is so expensive.

“Cars come flying down the road and when some drivers reach the bend they lose control and crash into the wall. One of my grandchildren is three and a half and has learning difficulties and is deaf in one ear.

“If my grandchildren had been in the garden when the wall was demolished recently they would not be here today. There is no doubt about that.

"Both the police and roads officials have been made aware of the number of accidents and I hope something is done to address the speeding issue. It is in everyone’s interest that this happens.

“Someone is going to be killed if driver behaviour doesn’t improve. That’s the bottom line and I’m appealing to those who travel along the Bonecastle Road to please slow down and think of the people who live in the area and indeed other drivers.”