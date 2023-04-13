CCTV caught ‘shocking’ moment that driver deliberately ran down two men
Caution: Content may be disturbing for some viewers A BMW driver caught on “shocking” CCTV footage driving at a group of brawlers in the heart of the City of London has been jailed for seven years. Two men were hurt when they were hit by Bristan William’s car on Leadenhall Street on the evening of July 26 last year.
