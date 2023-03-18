CCTV captures moment sisters abandon baby in a buggy to attack another woman in Longford
“I feel extra vulnerable now that I am pregnant and I am very afraid that both these girls are going to beat me again,” the victim said.
This is the moment twin sisters abandoned a young child in a buggy to attack another woman in Longford, leaving her with “multiple scars”.
Nicole and Tia Keenan (22), both of 82 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, appeared at a recent special sitting of Longford District Court charged with assaulting Rosaleen Ward on February 21st, 2022 at Main Street in the twon
The pair were also charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour on the same date.
Giving evidence, Garda Noelle Fahy said she and a male colleague had come across the incident after noticing a man and a woman standing at the passenger door of a car.
Upon closer inspection, Garda Fahy told of seeing two women on top of a third woman inside the car.
CCTV footage of the incident was played before Judge Vincent Deane which showed Garda Fahy forcibly dragging Nicole Keenan from the car before arresting her moments later.
Tia Keenan was alleged to have been in the rear of the vehicle and was arrested later that day.
In her victim impact statement, Ms Ward said since the attack, which took place in broad daylight and in full view of shocked bystanders, she no longer felt at ease when out in public.
“I feel extra vulnerable now that I am pregnant and I am very afraid that both these girls are going to beat me again,” she said.
“Since the attack, I have been left with multiple scars on my arms and hip and I feel very self conscious about showing my arms and hip and my hair has been falling out over the stress.”
In defence, Frank Gearty said while there was a certain sense of mitigation and goading which his clients felt they had been subjected to, the episode was one which should never have transpired.
“Unforgivably, when they saw the car across the way, they perceived the other parties initiated matters by pulling faces and taking pictures of them and they committed these acts of violence,” he said.
In an appraisal of the situation, Mr Gearty said his clients were open to the possibility of starting mediation in a bid to dampen brewing hostility between both families.
Judge Deane described the attack on Ms Ward as “serious” and one that would ordinarily attract a seven month jail term before mitigation was factored in.
He said what especially troubled him was how Nicole Keenan could desert her young child on a busy street to carry out the assault on Ms Ward.
“It is an aggravating factor that it happened on the main street and that she left her child without any care to go and carry out this vicious assault,” he said.
Read more
Judge Deane had strong words for her sister too, saying she was also an aunt who likewise saw fit to joining her twin in accosting Ms Ward.
“You have to wonder what the people of Longford who were going about their daily business were thinking,” he said.
“They don’t know any context or background, they just see people being attacked.”
Tia Keenan, who had no previous convictions was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years.
Judge Deane said the lack of mitigation for Nicole was something he could not overlook and sentenced her to seven months in prison.
The final two months of that prison term were suspended for a period of two years.
Nicole Keenan immediately lodged an appeal after recognisances were fixed at €600 own bond and a €200 cash bond, monies which have since been lodged with the court.
Judge Deane also imposed a condition on the pair to have no contact, direct or indirect with Ms Ward.
Both section 6 public order charges for both women were taken into consideration.
Popular Videos
Boys in Blue | Jason Sherlock dragged out of the crowd to join Gardai in New York Parade
TWIN TERRORS | CCTV captures moment sisters abandon baby in a buggy to attack another woman in Longford
Joe Biden photo bombs Niall Horan's post from the White House
Michael Duignan pays tribute to Liam Kearns at his funeral
Irish pop star Niall Horan ‘welcome back any time’ after White House performance
Watch MoreMore Videos
Filming underway in St Andrews for new season of The Crown
TWIN TERRORS | CCTV captures moment sisters abandon baby in a buggy to attack another woman in Longford
Moment man pepper sprays employee before stealing a €1,350 phone in Dublin
Irish pop star Niall Horan ‘welcome back any time’ after White House performance
Headlines
lashing out | Antonio Conte may have talked himself out of Spurs job after angry rant
hero crowned | Johnny Sexton says he is ‘living a dream’ as Ireland clinch Grand Slam glory
glory boys | Ireland player ratings as Johnny Sexton signs off from Six Nations in style
SHOCKING INJURIES | Dog cruelty accused handed himself in to police over fears for his safety
Slam-tastic | It’s a green day as Ireland win Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time
SEEING GREEN | Roisin Gorman: ‘It was all aboard the Paddywagon in the White House’
ROBBERY CHARGE | Mum and son charged after drunk man was allegedly thrown from moving fake taxi
DRUGS HAUL | Electrician (25) to stand trial after four ‘compressed blocks’ of coke seized in Co Down
Healy unfair | Una Healy blasts ‘middle-aged Love Island’ and says she won’t apply after ending throuple
KNIFE PRODUCED | Trainee barista (25) jailed for ‘horrendous attack’ on woman outside her home
More Videos
Boys in Blue | Jason Sherlock dragged out of the crowd to join Gardai in New York Parade
Cheltenham Day 3: Patrick Mullins nominates Appreciate It as the banker today
British mounted police chase down and fine driver for using phone
Michael Duignan pays tribute to Liam Kearns at his funeral
Leo Varadkar hails US role in Good Friday Agreement during Washington DC speech
Better Place - World Down Syndrome Day celebration
apology | Alan Shearer makes on-air statement on behalf of Gary Lineker after BBC crisis
SWIMMING ON | Famous rooftop pool in Dublin’s Northside Shopping Centre to close
Filming underway in St Andrews for new season of The Crown
TWIN TERRORS | CCTV captures moment sisters abandon baby in a buggy to attack another woman in Longford
Moment man pepper sprays employee before stealing a €1,350 phone in Dublin
Horror Attacks | Shop worker punched so hard during robbery says, ‘I was afraid I’d lose my sight’
Biggie pals | Steven Gerrard poses with Kinahan footsoldier after Paddy’s Day party in Conor McGregor’s pub
Road Closed | Gardaí at scene of serious road-traffic collision near Dundrum Town Centre
Arrested | Man held over New IRA claim following shooting of detective John Caldwell
gig disappointment | Rod Stewart ‘so downhearted’ to cancel part of world tour due to viral infection
Connections | How Patrick Irwin built his drug empire through close ties with South American traffickers
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed