CBI sacks director-general Tony Danker after misconduct allegations

The Confederation of British Industry has sacked boss Tony Danker and suspended three other employees after a series of misconduct allegations rocked the powerful trade body. The board of the business group, which claims to represent 190,000 companies across the UK, said that Mr Danker’s conduct “fell short” of what was expected of him. The group admitted there had been “serious failings” in how it acted as an organisation and promised to do better.

