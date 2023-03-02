Carrie Johnson recalls Worboys fears at campaign to block killer pilot release

Carrie Johnson recalls Worboys fears at campaign to block killer pilot release

Video Team

Carrie Johnson recalled her fear over black cab rapist John Worboys’ planned release from jail as she spoke in support of the campaign to keep Joanna Simpson’s killer behind bars. British Airways captain Robert Brown bludgeoned his wife Ms Simpson to death with a claw hammer in their family home in October 2010 as their two young children cowered in a playroom. The killer was acquitted of murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and is due to be freed from prison on licence later this year.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News