Carlo Ancelotti: Chelsea will see Real Madrid tie as chance to save season

Carlo Ancelotti: Chelsea will see Real Madrid tie as chance to save season

Video Team

Carlo Ancelotti warned that Chelsea will see their Champions League quarter-final second-leg meeting against his Real Madrid side as a “great opportunity” to turn a disappointing season around. European champions Real lead 2-0 from last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu after a dominant display against Frank Lampard’s side, who played the final 30 minutes with 10 men and were outclassed. Victory would see Ancelotti’s team move a step closer to retaining the trophy they won for the 14th time last season, when they knocked out the Blues in the last-eight after a thrilling tie that saw Chelsea fight back from two goals down and still lose.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News