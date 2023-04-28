Care home resident Helen Allen fulfils teenage dream by getting tattoo at 77
Must courtesy: Care UK/ Shaun Fellows Helen Allen, 77, a resident at Care UK’s Foxland Grange home in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, has always wanted a tattoo since admiring one her late partner Keith Mitchell, a biker, had. Thanks to an initiative set up by the team at Foxland Grange, where a “Wishing Tree” was installed which allows residents to suggest ideas for new things they would like to explore, Ms Allen’s dream became a reality. With her design chosen, a small butterfly she has always admired was etched onto her right arm by Garth Cole-Jones, co-owner at Some’ink Different, a local tattoo studio in Telford, who offered the service free of charge. “I don’t know why I didn’t get it done sooner – or why people say it’s painful,” she said. “Although it’s hard to describe the feeling, I wouldn’t call it painful. Garth, the tattooist, made me feel so at ease, and I couldn’t believe how quick it took. “I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.” Chelsea May, director of community relations at Foxland Grange, said that when Ms Allen first brought up the idea of getting a tattoo, “it was a real surprise”, but also something they “couldn’t wait to start organising” for her. “Here at Foxland Grange, we like to help residents complete lifelong wishes. We encourage residents to dream big and share their hopes and ambitions”, she added. “We hope Helen inspires others to make their dreams a reality, no matter their age.” Ms May said that the Wishing Tree at the care home encouraged residents to live fulfilling lives – from flying a plane to a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small. “I would like to thank tattooist Garth and the team for helping to organise the wish – this is one butterfly that Helen can keep forever,” added Ms May.
Popular Videos
Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher found dead
CCTV Footage | Kildare hair salon run by GoggleBox stars targeted in late night attack
Fin-tastic | Huge basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inishmore in Galway
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
A one-year-old boy snatched the Princess of Wales’s handbag
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Green eyes | Singer Niall Horan says Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan is 'too good looking'
Fowl play | Prison cell of one of Ireland’s most notorious Kinahan-linked druglords raided in drug probe
Care home resident Helen Allen fulfils teenage dream by getting tattoo at 77
sick doctor | Ex GP caught with child porn also had over 10,000 images of women on his phone
Gareth Bale has turned down the chance to come out of retirement and play for Wrexham
brawl over | Teenager charged after violent punch up in Longford shop caught on video
'NO RECORDS' | ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson’s murder conviction should be overturned, appeal told
Juvenile delinq-twats | Teens accused of killing driver with rock took picture of victim’s car ‘as a memento’
CRIME WORLD | Crime World Long Read: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (Part 4: Trial of the Century)
unstoppable | Paul McGrath responds to Gary Lineker’s tweet over Erling Haaland
More Videos
Marelle Sturrock has been formally identified as that of her partner David Yates
Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
Man Utd boss Ten hag labels Fernandes ‘the example and inspiration’ for team-mates in ‘how to suffer’
Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher found dead
Ryan Mason promised Tottenham’s players will stick together between now and the end of the season
Ten Hag fumes after Man Utd ‘lose control’ to draw at Spurs and dent top-four hopes
Ryan Mason praised Harry Kane’s display in Thursday night’s 2-2 draw
A one-year-old boy snatched the Princess of Wales’s handbag
Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League title race is far from over
Marelle Sturrock has been formally identified as that of her partner David Yates
plot twist | Kinahan-linked crime lord Ridouan Taghi’s Marengo trial suspended as cops arrest his lawyer
DIRTY WAR | Historic Dublin post box removed after repeated human excrement ‘attacks’
top boys | Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson to take up new roles in gritty TV drama Top Boy
'our rock' | Sister of Stardust victim describes ‘crushing grief’ of having to follow brother’s coffin twice
'LASHING OUT' | Gardai forced to baton and pepper spray woman (42) who attacked them, court told
Seas the day | For a deep dive into Killarney, Wander Wild Festival offers adventure, scenery and relaxation
drug charge | Businessman charged with having over €400k worth of cannabis after ‘signing for drug’
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed