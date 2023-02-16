Care home resident, 85, takes on world’s fastest zipline

Video Team

An 85-year-old care home resident from Cheshire with a passion for adventure has completed the world’s fastest zipline. Sally Webster reached speeds of 100mph as she took to the skies over Penrhyn Slate Quarry, near Bethesda in the Welsh county of Gwynedd, in a trip organised by her care home on Tuesday.

