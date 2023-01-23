Captains and coaches pose with Six Nations trophy

Captains and coaches pose with Six Nations trophy

Video Team

Captains pose with the trophy during the Guinness Six Nations Launch at County Hall, London. Scotland's Jamie Ritchie, Wales's Ken Owens, England's Owen Farrell, France's Antoine Dupont, Ireland's Johnny Sexton and Italy's captain Michele Lamaro. Wales head coach Warren Gatland, England head coach Steve Borthwick, France head coach Fabien Galthie, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and Italy head coach Kieran Crowley also pose.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News