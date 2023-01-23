Captains and coaches pose with Six Nations trophy

Captains pose with the trophy during the Guinness Six Nations Launch at County Hall, London. Scotland's Jamie Ritchie, Wales's Ken Owens, England's Owen Farrell, France's Antoine Dupont, Ireland's Johnny Sexton and Italy's captain Michele Lamaro. Wales head coach Warren Gatland, England head coach Steve Borthwick, France head coach Fabien Galthie, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and Italy head coach Kieran Crowley also pose.