Candidates clash in fiery first SNP TV debate dominated by independence

The three candidates to succeed Nicola Sturgeon clashed in a heated TV debate dominated by jibes over their records in government and Scottish independence. The harshest exchanges on Tuesday evening were between Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, considered to be the two frontrunners for the top job, in a departure from the more collegiate party hustings that have taken place in the last week. Ms Forbes attacked Mr Yousaf’s record in government – suggesting there would be a place for him in her cabinet but “maybe not at health” – while her record on social issues was scrutinised in a testy exchange.