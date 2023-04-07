Cancer survivor gives birth to 'miracle' baby after having ovaries removed

Cancer survivor gives birth to 'miracle' baby after having ovaries removed

Video Team

A woman has given birth to a "miracle" baby boy after having her ovaries removed as part of life-saving cancer treatment. Stacey Broadmeadow, 38, was shocked to discover she had a million-to-one rare cancer but even more terrified at the thought it would rob her of her chance of motherhood.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News