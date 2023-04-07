Cancer survivor gives birth to 'miracle' baby after having ovaries removed
Video Team
A woman has given birth to a "miracle" baby boy after having her ovaries removed as part of life-saving cancer treatment. Stacey Broadmeadow, 38, was shocked to discover she had a million-to-one rare cancer but even more terrified at the thought it would rob her of her chance of motherhood.
Popular Videos
Gardaí carried out a joint-agency search operation in Ballymun
'statement piece' | Cork man gets social welfare logo tattooed on his face
Interview | Early release was not the central issue for IRA prisoners, says hunger striker
stewpendous | Wholesome video of an elderly Korean couple enjoying Irish food goes viral
brutal | Conor McGregor shocks fans with his ‘own rendition’ of The Fields of Athenry
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
jen cramparelli | 2FM star Jennifer Zamparelli hit by five-day stomach bug while on holidays with her family in Spain
John Aldridge: Klopp has earned his time at Liverpool
John Aldridge: Vile chants from stands need to stop
John Aldridge: Is Jack Grealish a cheat?
John Aldridge: Klopp is under pressure
John Aldridge on Liverpool's decline
Proud Dad | Irish X Factor star Eoghan Quigg says ‘family is complete’ after star welcomes second child
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at flats in east London
New Guidelines | Face-mask rules relaxed as hospitals take a big step away from pandemic era
Tanaiste Micheal Martin rejects suggestion Biden's short visit is a 'snub'
More Videos
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at flats in east London
Tanaiste Micheal Martin rejects suggestion Biden's short visit is a 'snub'
Tanaiste condemns dissident republicans over possible PSNI attacks
Cancer survivor gives birth to 'miracle' baby after having ovaries removed
This is my club – Frank Lampard ‘thankful’ for opportunity to return to Chelsea
Leicester interim boss Adam Sadler expects to be in dugout for Bournemouth clash
Tanaiste condemns dissident republicans over possible PSNI attacks
Cancer survivor gives birth to 'miracle' baby after having ovaries removed
This is my club – Frank Lampard ‘thankful’ for opportunity to return to Chelsea
Leicester interim boss Adam Sadler expects to be in dugout for Bournemouth clash
Cristian Stellini: Harry Kane criticism after Abdoulaye Doucoure clash strange
Boy, 13, creates new handmade ‘Hope Bowl’ to help children globally
Viral giant baked bean is ‘what the people need’, say creators
life sentence | Murderer faces trial over threat to kill prison officer during routine cell search
Ed Byrne performs VR comedy show, but insists ‘a robot isn’t taking over my job’
Relaxed | Rules for rural Airbnbs to be softened in climbdown after intervention by EU Commission
Actress 'shocked' | Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan that she doesn’t want Donald Trump jailed
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed