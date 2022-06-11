Campaigner urges process for accessing medical cannabis to be eased

The mother of a boy with severe epilepsy has urged Health Secretary Sajid Javid to ease the financial burden on hard-pressed families. Charlotte Caldwell said scores of families who contend with severe epilepsy are having to pay privately to get a prescription at a time when the cost of living is soaring. Ms Caldwell and her son Billy, who are from Castlederg, Co Tyrone, played a leading role in a campaign to secure a change in the law in 2018 allowing certain patients to access treatment through the NHS.