Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies aged 94

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies aged 94

Video Team

Composer and Oscar winner Burt Bacharach has died aged 94. The cause of death, which happened at home in Los Angeles, was natural causes, his publicist Tina Brausam said on Thursday. Bacharach delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of songs such as Walk On By, Do You Know The Way To San Jose and dozens of other hits.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News