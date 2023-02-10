Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies aged 94
Video Team
Composer and Oscar winner Burt Bacharach has died aged 94. The cause of death, which happened at home in Los Angeles, was natural causes, his publicist Tina Brausam said on Thursday. Bacharach delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of songs such as Walk On By, Do You Know The Way To San Jose and dozens of other hits.
Popular Videos
HEALY HAPPY | Una Healy posts footage of stunning Costa Rica getaway
NCA officers arrest three people in an investigation linked to international PPE fraud
Covid survivor who was in a coma for five weeks describes how he gets the most out of life
John Aldridge: Should Man City be relegated?
Former loyalist terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair is in fighting form
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Model mum | Sophie Anderton turns heads with rarely-seen hubby at the opening of new cocktail bar
Mum tries for love on First Dates Ireland after daughter met fiancé on RTÉ show
I still feel fresh and young – Anthony Joshua ready for Jermaine Franklin fight
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies aged 94
Daniel Craig appeals for donations to help earthquake victims
Press regulator launches probe into Jeremy Clarkson’s article about Meghan
challenge | ‘I loved it because he was better than me’ – Mayo’s Lee Keegan on his epic battles with Diarmuid Connolly
On the Mend | Andy Farrell says Conor Murray is ‘good to go’ against France despite father suffering serious injury in crash
STREET ANGER | Gardai probe alleged road rage incident which left driver ‘bloodied and bruised’
ARREST | Sligo man shot dead in Australia suffered catastrophic head injuries as man charged with murder
More Videos
Covid survivor who was in a coma for five weeks describes how he gets the most out of life
NCA officers arrest three people in an investigation linked to international PPE fraud
John Aldridge discusses charges against Man City
John Aldridge: Should Man City be relegated?
John Aldridge: Man Utd are title contenders
John Aldridge: Liverpool have to back Klopp
RED LINE | ‘Drunken’ Luas passenger who resisted arrested is now cycling instead, court told
Drone to Court | Man due in court this morning in connection with drone activity over Dublin Airport
devastating | 26 workers from Irish aid agency GOAL have died in Turkey-Syria earthquake
CRUELTY CLAIMS | Gardai speak to man over shocking video of donkey being dragged along by a car
COVERING UP | Miss NI boss says they are abandoning the bikini round to ‘move with the times’
HOLDING HIM NOW | Johnny Logan is ‘flooded’ with work after appearing on Belgium’s Masked Singer
'FINAL STRAW' | Man (52) forced to flee after refusing to allow UDA to use his house as a brothel
Warning | ‘Beast from the East 2’ possibility later this month as weather phenomenon looms
guilty | Skimming criminal brings down gang and is convicted over highly-organised ATM frauds
PATRICK'S PINCH | Granny (41) battling crack addiction stole pallet of St Paddy’s Day stock, court told
Blue Giants | Magicians, bruisers and the world’s best player – meet the French stars looking to upset the Irish
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed