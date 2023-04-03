Bruno Saltor vows to do his best for Chelsea after ‘sad’ Graham Potter sacking

Bruno Saltor vows to do his best for Chelsea after ‘sad’ Graham Potter sacking

Video Team

Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor expressed his sadness at the departure of Graham Potter, but promised to do his best for Tuesday’s visit of Liverpool.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News