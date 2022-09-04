Broken-down British Navy aircraft carrier limps back to home base

Sunday World Video Team

The British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has limped back to its home base after breaking down off the Isle of Wight. The warship left Portsmouth Naval Base on the south coast of England last Saturday on its way to the US for diplomatic visits and exercises, including flight trials with the F-35B Lightning jets.

