British scientist honoured with unique Barbie doll for International Women’s Day

British scientist honoured with unique Barbie doll for International Women’s Day

Video Team

A British scientist has been honoured with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll in her likeness in celebration of both International Women’s Day and British Science Week. Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, best known for presenting BBC One’s The Sky At Night, has been made a “Barbie Role Model” in recognition of her achievements in making space and science accessible to girls. Her doll, created by toy company Mattel, features a starry dress and comes with a telescope accessory – a nod to Dr Aderin-Pocock’s work with the James Webb Space Telescope.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News