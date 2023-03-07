British scientist honoured with unique Barbie doll for International Women’s Day

A British scientist has been honoured with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll in her likeness in celebration of both International Women’s Day and British Science Week. Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, best known for presenting BBC One’s The Sky At Night, has been made a “Barbie Role Model” in recognition of her achievements in making space and science accessible to girls. Her doll, created by toy company Mattel, features a starry dress and comes with a telescope accessory – a nod to Dr Aderin-Pocock’s work with the James Webb Space Telescope.