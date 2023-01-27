Britain's Got Talent celebrities arrive for London auditions

Britain's Got Talent celebrities arrive for London auditions

Video Team

Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Anthony McPartlin, and Declan Donnelly arrive for Britain's Got Talent auditions held at The London Palladium, Soho, in London.

