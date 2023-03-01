Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City: Tomas Kalas’ full post match press conference

Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City: Tomas Kalas’ full post match press conference

Video Team

Bristol City centre back Tomas Kalas speaks to the media after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City. The defender played all 90 minutes as his side shipped three goals to the Premier League high-flyers.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News