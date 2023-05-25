Brighton head coach De Zerbi says Brighton deserved Europa League qualification

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi called Brighton's draw with Manchester City, the "best game of the season" as the Seagulls confirmed their qualification for the Europa League for the first time in the club's history.

