Brie Larson is asked awkward Johnny Depp question at Cannes Film Festival

Actress Brie Larson was taken aback after being singled out by a reporter on her thoughts on Johnny Depp’s film controversially opening the Cannes Film Festival. “You’re asking me that?” Larson, 33, replied, when asked the awkward question during a press conference in the South of France. The reporter then clarified his intended connection between Larson’s vocal advocacy for the Time’s Up movement and Depp's highly publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard last year.