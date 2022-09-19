Bridge in Puerto Rico collapses after the arrival of Hurricane Fiona
Rushing floodwater caused by the storm wiped out the bridge, which stood over the Guaonica River in Utuado.
A bridge in Puerto Rico has been swept away after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on Sunday.
Video footage captured by a Utuado resident shows the bridge succumbing to the pressure of the water and floating away.
It is understood that the temporary structure was installed after the previous bridge was destroyed during Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Hurricane Fiona ripped through Puerto Rico’s south-west coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides and knocked out the island’s electricity.
The Category 1 storm hit the country around 25km south-southeast of Mayaguez with maximum sustained winds of 140kph, moving to the north-west at 15kph, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the US territory.
