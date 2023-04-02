Brendan Rodgers departs as Leicester manager after Foxes slide into bottom three

Brendan Rodgers departs as Leicester manager after Foxes slide into bottom three

Video Team

Leicester have parted company with manager Brendan Rodgers as they look to maintain their Premier League status. The Foxes dropped into the bottom three after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace, which extended their winless run to six games.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News