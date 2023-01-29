Brazen thief caught on CCTV breaking into Navan restaurant

CCTV footage shows the robber approach the front door of Chopped on Metges Lane

This is the moment a brazen thief smashes his way into a restaurant in the early hours of last Friday morning.

CCTV footage shows the robber approach the front door of Chopped on Metges Lane in the centre of Navan, County Meath, and pauses to check there is nobody around to see what he is up to.