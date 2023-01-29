Brazen thief caught on CCTV breaking into Navan restaurant
CCTV footage shows the robber approach the front door of Chopped on Metges Lane
Mick CarolanVideo Team
This is the moment a brazen thief smashes his way into a restaurant in the early hours of last Friday morning.
CCTV footage shows the robber approach the front door of Chopped on Metges Lane in the centre of Navan, County Meath, and pauses to check there is nobody around to see what he is up to.
Popular Videos
Inside Dublin’s tent city on banks of River Tolka
baby-faced | ‘Irish twins’ mum tattoos baby’s hair pattern on to her face in tribute to child
The case against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch as the prosecution rests
Enoch Burke delivers another speech at Wilson's Hospital School
New Zealand city declares emergency after heavy flooding
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Brazen thief caught on CCTV breaking into Navan restaurant
'Gentleman' | Funeral details for tragic Kilkenny GAA star James Nolan (34) announced
DON THE WARPATH | Donald Trump ‘more angry than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House bid
RIP | Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Belfast city centre
TRAGEDY | At least 10 children dead and more missing after boat capsizes in dam in Pakistan
Romancing the stars | Loved up couples who met on reality TV dance shows Strictly, DOI and DWTS
DRUG RAIDS | Over €200k of cannabis herb, plants, and jellies seized in two Galway raids
IN-TENTS SHAME | Inside Dublin’s ‘tent city’ as desperate homeless forced to camp out in woods
Inside Dublin’s tent city on banks of River Tolka
Megane E Tech looks good and will go far
More Videos
Jurgen Klopp determined not to repeat Brighton ‘horror show’ in FA Cup
Fans react to Sean Dyche links to Everton
Leinster team to face Cardiff
Enoch Burke arrives at Wilson's School Hospital for the third morning
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag speaks ahead of his team's FA Cup fourth round match against Reading.
Dame Joanna Lumley hands out Holocaust memorial candles in London
Big EV plans for Peugeot
shock discovery | Body of man found on beach in Co Clare by couple out walking
vile insults | Anti asylum seeker protestors call Leinster rugby fans pretentious c***s at Ballsbridge rally
Revealed | How Kinahan ally Raffaele Imperiale used encrypted phones to move millions in cash and drugs
'so lucky' | Erin McGregor celebrates engagement bash with gal pals at little brother’s Black Forge Inn
ORCHARD'S RIPE | Pat Spillane: Armagh are my tip to bag Allianz League title
kop-on needed | John Aldridge: Liverpool must prove this slump is not terminal
HITTING BACK | Deirdre Reynolds: ‘When it comes to Miley Cyrus or Shakira – revenge is smoking hot’
dumb luck | Pipe bomb ‘delivery boy’ who blew off his fingers has daily reminder of stupidity, court told
HORROR CRIME | Man knifed his wife in the chest in front of their daughter (12) after Facebook row
Protection | Asylum seekers housed in Army camp in Co Wicklow as accommodation crisis continues
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed