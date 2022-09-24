Boy fatally stabbed outside school gates in Huddersfield identified by police

Boy fatally stabbed outside school gates in Huddersfield identified by police

Sunday World Video Team

A 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside his school gates has been identified by police as Khayri McLean.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News