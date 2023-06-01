Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach
A 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 have died, and a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following an incident off Bournemouth beach, Dorset Police said. The force said it received a report from paramedics at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon of people requiring assistance on the beach off Bournemouth Pier.
