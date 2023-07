A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle. West Midlands Police were called to the scene at Turnstone Road in Blakenhall, Walsall, shortly after 7pm on Thursday. Police are searching for the blue and black road bike, and are trying to determine the exact make and model. The 14-year-old boy remains in custody.