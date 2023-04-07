Boy, 13, creates new handmade ‘Hope Bowl’ to help children globally

Boy, 13, creates new handmade ‘Hope Bowl’ to help children globally

Video Team

13-year-old Gabriel Clark is raising money for Save The Children’s Emergency Fund, to support children in East Africa by raffling a handmade wooden ‘Hope Bowl’. Gabriel was inspired after seeing how the money from his first fundraiser helped children in a school in Warsaw, Poland.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News