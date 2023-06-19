Bournemouth have sacked head coach Gary O’Neil

Bournemouth have sacked Gary O’Neil less than seven months after he was appointed as the club’s permanent head coach. O’Neil guided the Cherries to Premier League safety last season following the dismissal of Scott Parker at the end of August.

