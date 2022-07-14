Boris Johnson’s biggest clashes at PMQs

Boris Johnson’s biggest clashes at PMQs

Sunday World Video Team

Boris Johnson clashed with Sir Keir Starmer at what he hinted might be his final Prime Minister’s Questions – we take a look at some of the PM's memorable moments at PMQs.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News