Boris Johnson: Vladimir Putin is “evil” because of his invasion of Ukraine

Sunday World Video Team

The Prime Minister has said that Vladimir Putin is “evil” because of his invasion of Ukraine. He told reporters in Madrid, "I think that what he has done is evil,” at the Nato summit in Madrid. It comes as UK Governemnt has confirmed that it has massively increased its defence budget.

